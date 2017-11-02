(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    621st CRW hone ABO skill set during JRTC [Image 3 of 5]

    621st CRW hone ABO skill set during JRTC

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Marines prepare to board a C-130J Super Hercules during a Joint Readiness Training exercise, Feb. 12, 2016, at Alexandria International Airport, LA. Throughout the exercise the aerial port team loaded and offloaded 101 C-130 Super Hercules and 21 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and moved 282 short tons of cargo during the exercises, as well as supporting the movement of more than 670 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 11:46
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621st CRW hone ABO skill set during JRTC [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

