A U.S. Airman left, and a Royal Canadian Air Force member, push a pallet onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a Joint Readiness Training exercise, Feb. 11, 2016, at Alexandria International Airport, LA. During the exercise, the two countries integrated their aerial port operations to get a better understanding on how each country operate while loading aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks)
This work, 621st CRW hone ABO skill set during JRTC [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
621st CRW hone ABO skill set during JRTC
