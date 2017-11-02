621st CRW hone ABO skill set during JRTC

A U.S. Airman left, and a Royal Canadian Air Force member, push a pallet onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a Joint Readiness Training exercise, Feb. 11, 2016, at Alexandria International Airport, LA. During the exercise, the two countries integrated their aerial port operations to get a better understanding on how each country operate while loading aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Hicks)

