Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading

Five-year-old Mia, listens as U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jacobi, director of the Plans and Strategy Division at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, reads “Pete the Cat, I Love My White Shoes” as part of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Garmisch Community’s Read Across America Celebration March 2 at the Garmisch Community Library. (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)

