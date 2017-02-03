Five-year-old Mia, listens as U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jacobi, director of the Plans and Strategy Division at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, reads “Pete the Cat, I Love My White Shoes” as part of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Garmisch Community’s Read Across America Celebration March 2 at the Garmisch Community Library. (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)
This work, Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading [Image 1 of 6], by Christine June, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading
