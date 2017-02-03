GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (March 2, 2017) – Larissa Lucena and her one-year-old son, Luis, listens as U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jacobi, director of the Plans and Strategy Division at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, reads “Pete the Cat, I Love My White Shoes” as part of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Garmisch Community’s Read Across America Celebration March 2 at the Garmisch Community Library. (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 10:34
|Photo ID:
|3199691
|VIRIN:
|170302-D-CJ123-310
|Resolution:
|2008x2952
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
This work, Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading [Image 1 of 6], by Christine June, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
