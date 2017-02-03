(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading [Image 2 of 6]

    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Christine June 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (March 2, 2017) – Larissa Lucena and her one-year-old son, Luis, listens as U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jacobi, director of the Plans and Strategy Division at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, reads “Pete the Cat, I Love My White Shoes” as part of the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Garmisch Community’s Read Across America Celebration March 2 at the Garmisch Community Library. (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 10:34
    Photo ID: 3199691
    VIRIN: 170302-D-CJ123-310
    Resolution: 2008x2952
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading [Image 1 of 6], by Christine June, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading
    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading
    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading
    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading
    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading
    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marshall Center Helps Preschoolers Find Joy of Reading

    TAGS

    birthday
    reading
    library
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    Read Across America
    Dr. Seuss
    GCMC
    Marshall Center
    Garmisch Community
    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria
    U.S. Army Col. Kevin Jacobi
    Larissa Lucena

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT