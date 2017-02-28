Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns

Paratroopers assigned Dog Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, watch fellow Soldiers qualify with M240B machine guns and Mark 19 40mm grenade machine guns on Grezelka range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 28, 2017. U.S. Army Alaska is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

