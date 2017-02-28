(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns

    Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Linked 7.62 mm ammunition for M240B machine guns lays on the ground before paratroopers assigned the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, qualify on Grezelka range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 28, 2017. U.S. Army Alaska is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 20:15
    Photo ID: 3198168
    VIRIN: 170228-F-LX370-0395
    Resolution: 3540x2360
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns [Image 1 of 11], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

