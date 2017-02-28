Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns

Linked 7.62 mm ammunition for M240B machine guns lays on the ground before paratroopers assigned the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, qualify on Grezelka range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 28, 2017. U.S. Army Alaska is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

