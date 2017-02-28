Linked 7.62 mm ammunition for M240B machine guns lays on the ground before paratroopers assigned the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, qualify on Grezelka range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 28, 2017. U.S. Army Alaska is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 20:15
|Photo ID:
|3198168
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-LX370-0395
|Resolution:
|3540x2360
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns [Image 1 of 11], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT