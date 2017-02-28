Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns

A paratrooper assigned Dog Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, qualifies with a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun on Grezelka range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 28, 2017. U.S. Army Alaska is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

