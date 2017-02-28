(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns [Image 5 of 11]

    Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    A paratrooper assigned Dog Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, qualifies with a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun on Grezelka range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 28, 2017. U.S. Army Alaska is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 20:15
    Photo ID: 3198167
    VIRIN: 170228-F-LX370-0349
    Resolution: 4116x2754
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns [Image 1 of 11], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

