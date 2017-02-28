A paratrooper assigned Dog Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, qualifies with a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun on Grezelka range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 28, 2017. U.S. Army Alaska is home to the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade combat team, and maintains the only airborne rapid-response capacity within the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 20:15
|Photo ID:
|3198167
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-LX370-0349
|Resolution:
|4116x2754
|Size:
|10.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heavy-weapons paratroopers qualify with machine guns [Image 1 of 11], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
