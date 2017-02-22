(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound [Image 1 of 3]

    Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound

    SMITH ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Worrell, an electrician's mate, Petty Officer 2nd Class Phyllip Martin, a boatswain's mate and Chief Petty Officer Joshua Reeve, officer in charge Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, hike out the legacy ATON batteries that operated the previous Smith Island Light, Wash., Feb. 22, 2017.

    The crew at ANT Puget Sound maintains 129 aids to navigation in the Puget Sound region.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of ANT Puget Sound.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 18:52
    Photo ID: 3198089
    VIRIN: 170222-G-G0213-1014
    Resolution: 480x360
    Size: 116.35 KB
    Location: SMITH ISLAND, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Puget Sound
    Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound
    Smith Island Light

