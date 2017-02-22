Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound

Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Worrell, an electrician's mate, Petty Officer 2nd Class Phyllip Martin, a boatswain's mate and Chief Petty Officer Joshua Reeve, officer in charge Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, hike out the legacy ATON batteries that operated the previous Smith Island Light, Wash., Feb. 22, 2017.



The crew at ANT Puget Sound maintains 129 aids to navigation in the Puget Sound region.



U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of ANT Puget Sound.

