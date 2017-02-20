(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Worrell, an electrician's mate and Petty Officer 3rd Class Pierce Overbeeke, a boatswain's mate, both from Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, instruct Fireman Duncan proper tower climbing technique at the ANT's base in Seattle, Feb. 20, 2017.

    Each member of the team has a direct impact on the aids to navigation system and receives several weeks of training from the National Aids to Navigation school in Yorktown, Va.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of ANT Puget Sound.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

