Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Yost, an electrician's mate at Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, climbs the Ediz Hook Light tower in Port Angeles, Wash., Feb. 21, 2017.



The ANT has an area of responsibility that ranges from the Canadian border to Olympia through the Strait of Juan De Fuca and the Quillayute River along the western Washington coast.



U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of ANT Puget Sound.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 18:52 Photo ID: 3198088 VIRIN: 170221-G-G0213-1001 Resolution: 720x720 Size: 149.93 KB Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.