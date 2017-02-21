(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound [Image 2 of 3]

    Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Yost, an electrician's mate at Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound, climbs the Ediz Hook Light tower in Port Angeles, Wash., Feb. 21, 2017.

    The ANT has an area of responsibility that ranges from the Canadian border to Olympia through the Strait of Juan De Fuca and the Quillayute River along the western Washington coast.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of ANT Puget Sound.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the life - ANT Puget Sound [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Port Angeles
    USCG
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Puget Sound
    Aids to Navigation Team Puget Sound
    Ediz Hook

