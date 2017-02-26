Airman 1st Class Peter Samper, Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mazza, and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Marchese, all 108th security forces squadron members wait “behind the line” to show the range safety officer that they are ready to begin their weapons qualification, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 17:27
|Photo ID:
|3197997
|VIRIN:
|170226-Z-ZB796-074
|Resolution:
|5492x3374
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 108th Wing members qualify at the range [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
