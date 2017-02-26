Airman 1st Class Peter Samper, Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mazza, and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Marchese, all 108th security forces squadron members wait “behind the line” to show the range safety officer that they are ready to begin their weapons qualification, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 17:27 Photo ID: 3197997 VIRIN: 170226-Z-ZB796-074 Resolution: 5492x3374 Size: 4.3 MB Location: NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 108th Wing members qualify at the range [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.