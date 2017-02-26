Tech. Sgt. William Lonzson, combat arms instructor, 108th security forces squadron, hands a student a magazine for use in the Airmen’s next round of firing for deployment qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2017. Lonzson trains 108th Wing members needing weapons instruction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 17:26
|Photo ID:
|3197984
|VIRIN:
|170226-Z-ZB796-078
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 108th Wing members qualify at the range [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT