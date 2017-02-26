108th Wing members qualify at the range

Tech. Sgt. William Lonzson, combat arms instructor, 108th security forces squadron, hands a student a magazine for use in the Airmen’s next round of firing for deployment qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2017. Lonzson trains 108th Wing members needing weapons instruction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley/Released)

