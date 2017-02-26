108th security forces squadron members pause, as the range safety officer ensures the range is safe, before reviewing the shooter’s targets at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2017. The citizen Airmen are qualifying to remain ready and to meet their annual weapons requirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 17:26
|Photo ID:
|3197985
|VIRIN:
|170226-Z-ZB796-027
|Resolution:
|4843x3290
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 108th Wing members qualify at the range [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
