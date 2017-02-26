108th Wing members qualify at the range

108th security forces squadron members pause, as the range safety officer ensures the range is safe, before reviewing the shooter’s targets at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2017. The citizen Airmen are qualifying to remain ready and to meet their annual weapons requirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley/Released)

