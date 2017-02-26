(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    108th Wing members qualify at the range [Image 3 of 4]

    108th Wing members qualify at the range

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley 

    108th Wing

    108th security forces squadron members pause, as the range safety officer ensures the range is safe, before reviewing the shooter’s targets at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 26, 2017. The citizen Airmen are qualifying to remain ready and to meet their annual weapons requirement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ross A. Whitley/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 17:26
    Location: NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th Wing members qualify at the range [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Ross Whitley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

