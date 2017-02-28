(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 small unit tacatics training in Burkina Faso [Image 4 of 5]

    Flintlock 2017 small unit tacatics training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A Special Forces Soldier provides instructions to a translator for training on small unit tactics to Burkina Faso Soldiers, February 28, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. Flintlock 2017 is designed to build the capacity of key partners to provide better security for the civilian population. (Photo by Spc Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 13:58
    Photo ID: 3197288
    VIRIN: 022817-A-ZF167-100
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 small unit tacatics training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Special Operations
    Burkina Faso
    SOCAFRICA
    Special Operations Command Africa
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT