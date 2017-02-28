(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 small unit tacatics training in Burkina Faso

    Flintlock 2017 small unit tacatics training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A Burkina Faso Soldier participates in squad movement drills during Flintlock 2017, February 28, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.
    Burkina Faso Soldiers are scheduled to receive training in communications, firs aid, counter IED training, and other various small unit tactics.
    (Photo by Spc Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 13:58
    Photo ID: 3197324
    VIRIN: 022817-A-ZF167-120
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 small unit tacatics training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Special Operations Command Africa
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

