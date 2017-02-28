A Burkina Faso Soldier participates in squad movement drills during Flintlock 2017, February 28, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso.
Burkina Faso Soldiers are scheduled to receive training in communications, firs aid, counter IED training, and other various small unit tactics.
(Photo by Spc Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 13:58
|Photo ID:
|3197324
|VIRIN:
|022817-A-ZF167-120
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|BF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flintlock 2017 small unit tacatics training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT