SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- 4th Space Operations Squadron members celebrate following their 58-38 win over the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center in the intramural basketball championship game at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. 4 SOPS earned the title and redemption for a loss to USAFWC in the 2016 championship game. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 11:56
|Photo ID:
|3196999
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-JY173-028
|Resolution:
|4778x3180
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4 SOPS wins rematch, basketball championship [Image 1 of 3], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT