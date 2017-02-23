(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4 SOPS wins rematch, basketball championship [Image 3 of 3]

    4 SOPS wins rematch, basketball championship

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Christopher Dewitt 

    50th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Henriksen Liberis, 4th Space Operations Squadron, puts up a jump shot during the intramural basketball championship game at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Liberis scored 11 second-half points to help lead 4 SOPS to the title with a 58-38 win over the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 11:56
    Photo ID: 3196996
    VIRIN: 170223-F-JY173-017
    Resolution: 2874x4318
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 SOPS wins rematch, basketball championship [Image 1 of 3], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    4 SOPS wins rematch, basketball championship
    4 SOPS wins rematch, basketball championship
    4 SOPS wins rematch, basketball championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Intramural sports
    Schriever Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Warfare Center
    Warfare Center
    USAFWC
    Intramurals
    Intramural basketball
    4 SOPS
    4th Space Operations Squadron
    Team Schriever
    Intramural basketball championship

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT