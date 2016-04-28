Aviation Technical Training Center Dunker

A student at the Coast Guard Aviation Technical Training Center in Elizabeth City, N.C., trains in the center's underwater egress training, Thursday, April 28, 2016. Coast Guardsmen take this training in order to learn how to safely escape a small boat that has capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Michael McCleary)

Date Taken: 04.28.2016
Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US