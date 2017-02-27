(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rescue Swimmer Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Rescue Swimmer Training

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Lt. Natalie Rothman 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Rescue Swimmer students at the Coast Guard Aviation Technical Training Center in Elizabeth City, N.C., go through rigorous physical training, Wednesday, April 27, 2016. Coast Guardsmen take this training in order to be in peak physical condition when performing the rescue swimmer mission. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Michael McCleary)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:17
    Photo ID: 3196751
    VIRIN: 170227-G-CV909-051
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Swimmer Training [Image 1 of 5], by LT Natalie Rothman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Rescue Swimmer PT
    Rescue Swimmer PT
    Rescue Swimmer Training
    Aviation Technical Training Center Dunker
    Underwater Egress Training

    Rescue Swimmer
    Training
    Aviation
    AST
    ATTC
    FORCECOM
    Force Readiness Command

