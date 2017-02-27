Rescue Swimmer students at the Coast Guard Aviation Technical Training Center in Elizabeth City, N.C., go through rigorous physical training, Wednesday, April 27, 2016. Coast Guardsmen take this training in order to be in peak physical condition when performing the rescue swimmer mission. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Michael McCleary)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 09:17
|Photo ID:
|3196756
|VIRIN:
|170227-G-CV909-338
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rescue Swimmer PT [Image 1 of 5], by LT Natalie Rothman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
