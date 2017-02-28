(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT [Image 1 of 3]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Gerhard Seuffert 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd
    Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, install M1A2SepV2 Abram
    reactive armor tiles (ARAT) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr
    Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The 3rd ABCT is part of the
    continuous rotations of armored brigades deploying to Europe from the United
    States as part of Atlantic Resolve. The installation of the ARAT will
    enhance the tank's defensive capabilities, providing a greater deterrent
    against aggression as the 3rd ABCT maintains a persistent presence in
    central and eastern Europe. Atlantic Resolve improves the U.S. ability to
    respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European
    community. (U.S. Army photos by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT [Image 1 of 3], by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

