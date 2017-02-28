1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd

Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, install M1A2SepV2 Abram

reactive armor tiles (ARAT) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr

Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The 3rd ABCT is part of the

continuous rotations of armored brigades deploying to Europe from the United

States as part of Atlantic Resolve. The installation of the ARAT will

enhance the tank's defensive capabilities, providing a greater deterrent

against aggression as the 3rd ABCT maintains a persistent presence in

central and eastern Europe. Atlantic Resolve improves the U.S. ability to

respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European

community. (U.S. Army photos by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

