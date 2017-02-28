1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT

The photo shows a M1A1 Abram tank with M1A2SepV2 reactive armor installed by Soldiers, assigned to assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team (3rdABCT), 4th Infantry Division, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The 3rd ABCT is part of the back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. (U.S. Army photos by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

