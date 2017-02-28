(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT [Image 3 of 3]

    1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Gerhard Seuffert 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    The photo shows a M1A1 Abram tank with M1A2SepV2 reactive armor installed by Soldiers, assigned to assigned to the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team (3rdABCT), 4th Infantry Division, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 28, 2017. The 3rd ABCT is part of the back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. (U.S. Army photos by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 06:17
    Photo ID: 3196505
    VIRIN: 170228-A-UM624-065
    Resolution: 4192x4324
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-66 Armor Regiment install ARAT [Image 1 of 3], by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    M1A1
    ABCT
    1-66 AR
    Atlantic Resolve
    Abram reactive armor tiles
    ARAT

