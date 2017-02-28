Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission

Dillion, a builder apprentice, learns to use the pneumatic nailer while building a stage for the Foundation Church renovation in Ariai, Palau with his supervisor, SPC Daniel Roberts in January 2017. CAT 84-04 Soldiers lead apprentices in various trades, graduating four apprentices in electrical, administration, and equipment operation fields. Roberts was part of a 12- Soldier team from the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command who redeployed on 17 February after a six-month joint, rotational mission demonstrating the U.S. continued support and partnership with the Republic of Palau. (photo by U.S. Army)

