U.S. Army Engineers from the from the Civil Action Team 84-04 use a concrete saw to replace the waste-lines in the restroom at Camp Katuu, Palau in September 2016. They were a part of a 12- Soldier team from the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command who redeployed on 17 February after a six-month joint, rotational mission demonstrating the U.S. continued support and partnership with the Republic of Palau. (photo by U.S. Army)
This work, Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission [Image 1 of 4], by SSG John C Garver, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
