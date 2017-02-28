Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission

U.S. Army Engineers from the from the Civil Action Team 84-04 use a concrete saw to replace the waste-lines in the restroom at Camp Katuu, Palau in September 2016. They were a part of a 12- Soldier team from the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command who redeployed on 17 February after a six-month joint, rotational mission demonstrating the U.S. continued support and partnership with the Republic of Palau. (photo by U.S. Army)

