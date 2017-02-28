(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission

    PALAU

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John C Garver 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Engineers from the from the Civil Action Team 84-04 use a concrete saw to replace the waste-lines in the restroom at Camp Katuu, Palau in September 2016. They were a part of a 12- Soldier team from the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command who redeployed on 17 February after a six-month joint, rotational mission demonstrating the U.S. continued support and partnership with the Republic of Palau. (photo by U.S. Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 20:53
    Photo ID: 3195371
    VIRIN: 170228-A-NQ837-897
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 347.72 KB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission [Image 1 of 4], by SSG John C Garver, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission
    Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission
    Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission
    Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission

    TAGS

    Engineers
    130th Engineer Brigade
    84th Engineer Battalion
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    Compact of Free Association
    Civic Action Team Palau

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT