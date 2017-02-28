Civic Action Team Palau strengthens international bond, returns from six month mission

Sgt. 1st Class Jassen A. Marquez reads to children at the Belau Public Library every week as part of CAT Palau’s community outreach program conducted from August 2016 to February 2017. Marquez was a part of a 12- Soldier team from the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command who redeployed on 17 February after a six-month joint, rotational mission demonstrating the U.S. continued support and partnership with the Republic of Palau. (photo by U.S Army)

