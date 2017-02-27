U.S. Army Sgt. Devin McAdams assigned to 18th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), zeros his M4 carbine at a zero and qualification range during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 27, 2017. Renegade Fury is comprised of three competitive events, Battalion Team of the Year, Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer and a Battalion Headquarter validation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dacotah Lane)

