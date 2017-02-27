U.S. Army Pfc. David Bercel, assigned to the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), plots points on a map during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 27, 2017. Renegade Fury is comprised of three competitive events; Battalion Team of the Year; Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer and a Battalion Headquarter validation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dacotah Lane)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 19:24
|Photo ID:
|3195318
|VIRIN:
|170227-A-CR195-0191
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Renegade Fury Competition [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Dacotah Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT