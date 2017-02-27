U.S. Army Pfc. David Bercel, assigned to the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), plots points on a map during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 27, 2017. Renegade Fury is comprised of three competitive events; Battalion Team of the Year; Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer and a Battalion Headquarter validation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dacotah Lane)

