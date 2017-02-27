U.S. Army Pfc. David Bercel, assigned to the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd Ordnance Disposal Battalion (EOD), 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), gets an azimuth during the Renegade Fury competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 27, 2017. Renegade Fury is comprised of three competitive events; Battalion Team of the Year; Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer and a Battalion Headquarter validation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dacotah Lane)

