    Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Oil spill responders cleanup a diesel fuel spill in the Duwamish River near Seattle after a tug allided with a barge, Feb. 28, 2017.

    The Coast Guard is working alongside Washington Department of Ecology and Global Diving and Salvage to mitigate damage to the environment.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donal Warden.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 15:40
    Photo ID: 3195036
    VIRIN: 170228-G-G0213-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    Sector Puget Sound
    Washington Department of Ecology
    Global Diving and Salvage
    Island Tug and Barge
    Incident Management Division Puget Sound
    Duwamish River

