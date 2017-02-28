Oil spill responders cleanup a diesel fuel spill in the Duwamish River near Seattle after a tug allided with a barge, Feb. 28, 2017.
The Coast Guard is working alongside Washington Department of Ecology and Global Diving and Salvage to mitigate damage to the environment.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donal Warden.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 15:40
|Photo ID:
|3195036
|VIRIN:
|170228-G-G0213-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
