A tug owned and operated by Island Tug and Barge sits in mooring after suffering damage to its hull, which caused diesel fuel to spill into the Duwamish River near Seattle, Feb. 28, 2017.
The spill has been contained with double layers of containment boom, absorbent boom and pads.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donald Warden.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 15:40
|Photo ID:
|3195034
|VIRIN:
|170228-G-G0213-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel fuel spill [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
