Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel fuel spill

A tug owned and operated by Island Tug and Barge sits in mooring after suffering damage to its hull, which caused diesel fuel to spill into the Duwamish River near Seattle, Feb. 28, 2017.



The spill has been contained with double layers of containment boom, absorbent boom and pads.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donald Warden.

Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Location: SEATTLE, WA, US