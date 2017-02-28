Oil spill responders gather diesel fuel filled absorbant pads into plastic bags to properly dispose of the hazardous materiel spilled in the Duwamish River near Seattle, Feb. 28, 2017.
A tug operated by Island Tug and Barge allided with a barge on the river causing the diesel fuel spill.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donal Warden.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 15:40
|Photo ID:
|3195035
|VIRIN:
|170228-G-G0213-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
