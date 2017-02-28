(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill

    Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Oil spill responders gather diesel fuel filled absorbant pads into plastic bags to properly dispose of the hazardous materiel spilled in the Duwamish River near Seattle, Feb. 28, 2017.

    A tug operated by Island Tug and Barge allided with a barge on the river causing the diesel fuel spill.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donal Warden.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

