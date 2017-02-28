Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology cleanup diesel spill

Oil spill responders gather diesel fuel filled absorbant pads into plastic bags to properly dispose of the hazardous materiel spilled in the Duwamish River near Seattle, Feb. 28, 2017.



A tug operated by Island Tug and Barge allided with a barge on the river causing the diesel fuel spill.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Donal Warden.

