Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

The 20th Space Control Squadron's Charlie Crew successfully tracked India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Feb. 15 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Loaded with 104 satellites, the Indian PSLV set the record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket. The squadron’s Airmen track an estimated 23,000 near-Earth and deep-space objects each day. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

