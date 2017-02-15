Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

2nd Lt. Lauren Bauer, 20th Space Control Squadron crew commander, tracks objects within their radar’s field of view during India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launch Feb. 15 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Indian PSLV loaded with 104 satellites, set the record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

