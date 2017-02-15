(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch [Image 3 of 3]

    Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Kristin Stewart 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    2nd Lt. Lauren Bauer, 20th Space Control Squadron crew commander, tracks objects within their radar’s field of view during India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launch Feb. 15 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Indian PSLV loaded with 104 satellites, set the record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch [Image 1 of 3], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    space

    • LEAVE A COMMENT