Using the world's most powerful phased array radar, 20th Space Control Squadron Airmen track an estimated 23,000 near-Earth and deep-space objects each day at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. As objects orbit the earth, the AN/FPS-85 radar sweeps for debris within its field of view. If objects are not identified and tracked, they can be a risk for other satellites as well as the crew aboard the International Space Station. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 15:41
|Photo ID:
|3195031
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-TI624-002
|Resolution:
|5643x4391
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch [Image 1 of 3], by Kristin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Space Squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch
LEAVE A COMMENT