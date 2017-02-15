Using the world's most powerful phased array radar, 20th Space Control Squadron Airmen track an estimated 23,000 near-Earth and deep-space objects each day at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. As objects orbit the earth, the AN/FPS-85 radar sweeps for debris within its field of view. If objects are not identified and tracked, they can be a risk for other satellites as well as the crew aboard the International Space Station. (U.S. Air Force photo/Kristin Stewart)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
Space squadron supports record-breaking satellites launch