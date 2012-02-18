An artist's rendering of Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) in orbit. WGS provides flexible, high-capacity communications for the Nation's warfighters through procurement and operation of the satellite constellation and the associated control systems. WGS provides worldwide flexible, high data rate and long haul communications for marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen, the White House Communication Agency, the US State Department, international partners, and other special users.



More information at http://www.afspc.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/249020/wideband-global-satcom-satellite

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2012 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 12:02 Photo ID: 3194629 VIRIN: 120218-F-RB493-006 Resolution: 385x312 Size: 21.51 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WGS Close-up Art [Image 1 of 5], by Michael Pierson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.