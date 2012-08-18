(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WGS Artist's Rendition 2 [Image 3 of 5]

    WGS Artist's Rendition 2

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2012

    Photo by Michael Pierson 

    Air Force Space Command

    Video animation of Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) in orbit. WGS provides flexible, high-capacity communications for the Nation's warfighters through procurement and operation of the satellite constellation and the associated control systems. WGS provides worldwide flexible, high data rate and long haul communications for marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen, the White House Communication Agency, the US State Department, international partners, and other special users.

    More information at http://www.afspc.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/249020/wideband-global-satcom-satellite

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2012
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 12:02
    Photo ID: 3194628
    VIRIN: 120818-F-RB493-005
    Resolution: 506x382
    Size: 22.66 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WGS Artist's Rendition 2 [Image 1 of 5], by Michael Pierson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    WGS Art Angle 2
    WGS Close-up Art
    WGS Artist's Rendition 2
    WGS Artist's Rendition High Res
    WGS-9 Logo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WGS9 Launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT