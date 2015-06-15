WGS Artist's Rendition High Res

An artist's depiction of the Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) in orbit. WGS provides flexible, high-capacity communications for the Nation's warfighters through procurement and operation of the satellite constellation and the associated control systems. WGS provides worldwide flexible, high data rate and long haul communications for marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen, the White House Communication Agency, the US State Department, international partners, and other special users.



More information at http://www.afspc.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/249020/wideband-global-satcom-satellite

