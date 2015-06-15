An artist's depiction of the Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) in orbit. WGS provides flexible, high-capacity communications for the Nation's warfighters through procurement and operation of the satellite constellation and the associated control systems. WGS provides worldwide flexible, high data rate and long haul communications for marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen, the White House Communication Agency, the US State Department, international partners, and other special users.
More information at http://www.afspc.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/249020/wideband-global-satcom-satellite
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2015
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 12:02
|Photo ID:
|3194626
|VIRIN:
|150615-F-RB493-004
|Resolution:
|1490x1862
|Size:
|388.84 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WGS Artist's Rendition High Res [Image 1 of 5], by Michael Pierson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT