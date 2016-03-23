(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard [Image 3 of 3]

    Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2016

    Photo by Monica Mccoy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Ben Bouffard, an engineer representing additive manufacturing (AM) technology at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, talks to Vice Adm. William Hilarides, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, during Carderock Day at the Washington Navy Yard, March 23, 2016. In the foreground a 3-D printer creates a model ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2016
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:56
    Photo ID: 3194593
    VIRIN: 160323-N-MF696-032
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard [Image 1 of 3], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Carderock

