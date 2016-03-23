Ben Bouffard, an engineer representing additive manufacturing (AM) technology at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, talks to Vice Adm. William Hilarides, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, during Carderock Day at the Washington Navy Yard, March 23, 2016. In the foreground a 3-D printer creates a model ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 10:56
|Photo ID:
|3194593
|VIRIN:
|160323-N-MF696-032
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard [Image 1 of 3], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard
