Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard

Ben Bouffard, an engineer representing additive manufacturing (AM) technology at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, talks to Vice Adm. William Hilarides, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, during Carderock Day at the Washington Navy Yard, March 23, 2016. In the foreground a 3-D printer creates a model ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/ Released)

Date Taken: 03.23.2016 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US