Dr. Tim Coats (second from left) from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, Combatant Craft Detachment in Little Creek,

Va., talks about the Riverscout display during Carderock Day at the Washington Navy Yard, March 23, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2016 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:56 Photo ID: 3194595 VIRIN: 160323-N-MF696-014 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 12.35 MB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard [Image 1 of 3], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.