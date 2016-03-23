Date Taken: 03.23.2016 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:56 Photo ID: 3194596 VIRIN: 160323-N-MF696-001 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 14.55 MB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Carderock capabilities showcased at Washington Navy Yard [Image 1 of 3], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.