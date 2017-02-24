‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

Retired Col. Greg Fontenot stands near a replica sign during the 26th Anniversary of the Breaching of the Berm event Feb. 24 at Fort Riley. Fontenot commanded 2nd Battalion, 34th Artillery Regiment, from 1989 to 1990, service which includes more than four months in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. “I was really grateful the 1st Infantry Division chose to honor the memory of those of us who did the breach,” Fontenot said. “To see those kids made me feel a part of something that is going on now.” (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

