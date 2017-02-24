(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 1 of 3]

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Capt. Edward Alvarado 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Retired Col. Greg Fontenot stands near a replica sign during the 26th Anniversary of the Breaching of the Berm event Feb. 24 at Fort Riley. Fontenot commanded 2nd Battalion, 34th Artillery Regiment, from 1989 to 1990, service which includes more than four months in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. “I was really grateful the 1st Infantry Division chose to honor the memory of those of us who did the breach,” Fontenot said. “To see those kids made me feel a part of something that is going on now.” (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:55
    Photo ID: 3194590
    VIRIN: 170224-A-YT036-209
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Edward Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach
    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach
    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT