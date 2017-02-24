Robert Smith, director of Fort Riley museums, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, placed the original “Welcome to Iraq” sign inside the Noncommissioned Officers Academy building on Normandy Drive, during the 26th Anniversary of the Breaching of the Berm event Feb. 24 at Fort Riley. Visitors stopped to take their picture by the sign and reminisce about their experiences of Desert Storm. Maj. Gen. Thomas G. Rhame’s Desert Battle Dress Uniform was also on display. (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 10:55
|Photo ID:
|3194587
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-GK996-998
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Elizabeth Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
