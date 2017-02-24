(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 3 of 3]

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Payne 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Robert Smith, director of Fort Riley museums, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, placed the original “Welcome to Iraq” sign inside the Noncommissioned Officers Academy building on Normandy Drive, during the 26th Anniversary of the Breaching of the Berm event Feb. 24 at Fort Riley. Visitors stopped to take their picture by the sign and reminisce about their experiences of Desert Storm. Maj. Gen. Thomas G. Rhame’s Desert Battle Dress Uniform was also on display. (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:55
    Photo ID: 3194587
    VIRIN: 170224-A-GK996-998
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    This work, ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Elizabeth Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

