Robert Smith, director of Fort Riley museums, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, placed the original “Welcome to Iraq” sign inside the Noncommissioned Officers Academy building on Normandy Drive, during the 26th Anniversary of the Breaching of the Berm event Feb. 24 at Fort Riley. Visitors stopped to take their picture by the sign and reminisce about their experiences of Desert Storm. Maj. Gen. Thomas G. Rhame’s Desert Battle Dress Uniform was also on display. (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:55 Photo ID: 3194587 VIRIN: 170224-A-GK996-998 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.58 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Elizabeth Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.