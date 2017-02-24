“Big Red One” Soldiers run though a simulated berm set up along Normandy Drive Feb. 24. The berm consisted of concertina wire and replica signs from the 1991 “breaching of the berm” during Operation Desert Storm. Sounds of rifles firing played over speakers while Soldiers ran through the berm’s opening and veterans stood to cheer on the passing Soldiers at Fort Riley. (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:55 Photo ID: 3194588 VIRIN: 170224-A-GK996-116 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.93 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Elizabeth Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.