(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 2 of 3]

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Payne 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    “Big Red One” Soldiers run though a simulated berm set up along Normandy Drive Feb. 24. The berm consisted of concertina wire and replica signs from the 1991 “breaching of the berm” during Operation Desert Storm. Sounds of rifles firing played over speakers while Soldiers ran through the berm’s opening and veterans stood to cheer on the passing Soldiers at Fort Riley. (Spc. Elizabeth Payne, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 10:55
    Photo ID: 3194588
    VIRIN: 170224-A-GK996-116
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Elizabeth Payne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach
    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach
    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Big Red One’ honors Desert Storm Soldiers with ‘berm breach

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT