American, Japanese students set tone of harmony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst gives a speech before the start of the 7th annual U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at the Sinfonia Iwakuni Concert Hall in Iwakuni City, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. The concert is a way for the student performers to experience different cultures and communicate with each other through music despite the language barrier. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)

