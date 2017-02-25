American, Japanese students set tone of harmony

Matthew C. Perry Elementary and High school students perform with Japanese students from Yamaguchi and Hiroshima Prefecture during the finale of the 7th annual U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at the Sinfonia Iwakuni Concert Hall in Iwakuni City, Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. The concert is a way for the student performers to experience different cultures and communicate with each other through music despite the language barrier. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

