American and Japanese students from Matthew C. Perry Elementary School and Marifu Elementary School take center stage during a performance at the 7th annual U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at the Sinfonia Iwakuni Concert Hall in Iwakuni City in Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. The concert is a way for the student performers to experience different cultures and communicate with each other through music despite the language barrier. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)
This work, American, Japanese students set tone of harmony [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
