(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony [Image 2 of 7]

    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    American and Japanese students from Matthew C. Perry Elementary School and Marifu Elementary School take center stage during a performance at the 7th annual U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at the Sinfonia Iwakuni Concert Hall in Iwakuni City in Japan, Feb. 24, 2017. The concert is a way for the student performers to experience different cultures and communicate with each other through music despite the language barrier. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 07:54
    Photo ID: 3194305
    VIRIN: 170225-M-NE059-0080
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 818.11 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American, Japanese students set tone of harmony [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Gabriela Garcia-Herrera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Friendship Concert
    U.S.-Japan
    Iwakuni City

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT