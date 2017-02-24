(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie [Image 1 of 3]

    E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie

    KANDAHAR, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A outfitted with a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node is prepared for the payload’s 10,000th mission Feb. 24, 2017 at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. Kandahar is host to the only E-11A BACN unit in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
