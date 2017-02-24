A 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A outfitted with a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node is prepared for the payload’s 10,000th mission Feb. 24, 2017 at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. Kandahar is host to the only E-11A BACN unit in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|KANDAHAR, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie
