E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie

A 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A outfitted with a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node is prepared for the payload’s 10,000th mission Feb. 24, 2017 at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. Kandahar is host to the only E-11A BACN unit in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

