Lt. Col. Chris and Maj. Matt, 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, prepare to fly the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node’s 10,000th mission in the E-11A aircraft, Feb. 24, 2017. The BACN weapons system was developed to fulfill an urgent need in Afghanistan where the mountainous terrain makes communication difficult. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 06:34 Photo ID: 3194256 VIRIN: 160224-F-TY749-159 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 12.32 MB Location: KANDAHAR, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.