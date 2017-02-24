Lt. Col. Chris and Maj. Matt, 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, prepare to fly the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node’s 10,000th mission in the E-11A aircraft, Feb. 24, 2017. The BACN weapons system was developed to fulfill an urgent need in Afghanistan where the mountainous terrain makes communication difficult. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 06:34
|Photo ID:
|3194256
|VIRIN:
|160224-F-TY749-159
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|KANDAHAR, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie
LEAVE A COMMENT