E-11A flies 10,000th BACN sortie

An E-11A with Battlefield Airborne Communications Node payload takes off for the weapons system’s 10,000th mission Feb. 24, 2017. The unit was stood up in 2008 and now provides communications range extension and communications and data link bridging 24-hours a day, 365-days per year throughout Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

